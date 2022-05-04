Recap: Parkway West edges Seckman

Parkway West squeaked by Seckman 7-5 Wednesday at Seckman.
Zach Walters was the losing pitcher for Seckman.
Parkway West (18-5) plays at Parkway South on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Seckman (19-3) hosts Poplar Bluff on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
