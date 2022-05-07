Recap: Parkway West pounds Kirkwood

Gannon Snyder went 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead Parkway West to a 22-6 victory over Kirkwood.

Cameron Hickert was the winning pitcher for Parkway West. Key offensive contributors for Kirkwood were Reece Evans (1-for-1, one home run, one RBI, one run scored) and Jack Pearson (2-for-2, one RBI, one extra base hit, one run scored). Tyler Vincent was tagged with the loss for Kirkwood.

Parkway West (20-5) plays at home against Hillsboro on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Kirkwood (6-16) travels to Hazelwood West on Monday at 4:15 p.m.