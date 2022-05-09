 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway West routs Hillsboro

Parkway West triumphed over visiting Hillsboro 13-3 Monday.

Sawyer Reidt was credited with the win for Parkway West.

Parkway West (21-5) hosts Borgia on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Hillsboro (4-13) will host Park Hills Central on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

