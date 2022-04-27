 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway West tops Pacific

Parkway West toppled Pacific 6-3 Wednesday at Pacific.

Jack Meyer was tagged with the loss for Pacific.

Parkway West (15-5) plays at Ladue on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Pacific (13-2) hosts St. James on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

