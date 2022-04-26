 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Parkway West upends Festus

Parkway West waltzed over Festus 6-0 Tuesday at Festus.

Festus hurler Mason Schirmer was charged with the loss.

Parkway West (14-5) plays at Pacific on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Festus (15-6) will host Gateway Legacy Christian on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

