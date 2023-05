Keegan Fowler went 1-for-1 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Pattonville to a 10-0 victory over University City.

Tyler Floyd struck out 10 in five innings of work to pick up the win for Pattonville. Parker Overlin was tagged with the loss for University City.

Pattonville (18-9) plays at home against University City on Tuesday at 4 p.m. University City (5-12) visits Pattonville on Tuesday at 4 p.m.