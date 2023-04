Pattonville trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 6-4 win over Cape Girardeau Central Saturday at Cape Girardeau Central.

Pattonville hurler Mason Lee earned the victory on the mound after holding Cape Girardeau Central to just two hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Pattonville (11-8) visits Ritenour on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Cape Girardeau Central (2-4) hosts De Soto on Wednesday, May 3 at 4:30 p.m.