Colin LeMarr went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Piasa Southwestern to a 3-1 victory over Greenville.

Marcus Payne was credited with the win for Piasa Southwestern. He pitched seven innings allowing one run on four hits while striking out seven.

Piasa Southwestern (20-10) visits Granite City on Saturday at 10 a.m. Greenville (4-7) plays at Gillespie on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.