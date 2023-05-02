Recap: Piasa Southwestern defeats Pana StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 2, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Piasa Southwestern defeated visiting Pana 1-0 Tuesday. Ryan Lowis picked up the win for Piasa Southwestern.Piasa Southwestern (17-10) travels to Greenfield, Illinois on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Ryan Lowis 05-02-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Eureka gets conference sweep of Marquette behind early run, gem by Edmiston CHESTERFIELD — Eureka center fielder Drew Nenninger led off Wednesday’s Suburban Conference Yellow Pool baseball game at Marquette High with a… Barker's complete game, big defensive plays lift O'Fallon to SWC sweep of Belleville East BELLEVILLE — O’Fallon senior Connor Patton never takes his bat to center field. Valley Park overwhelms Hancock to notch second successive SCAA title VALLEY PARK — It wasn't the ideal start to senior night as Isaiah Rose sprinted to back up third base. Triad's Suter keeps Mascoutah offense in check before getting a balk walk-off win TROY, Ill. — TJ Suter desperately wanted to close out a nonconference baseball game Tuesday. Broughton's RBI single in bottom of seventh lifts Vianney to MCC win over CBC KIRKWOOD — One of the best feelings in the world is coming through for your teammates. Just ask Vianney senior David Broughton.