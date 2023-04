Colin LeMarr went 3-for-3 with two home runs, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead Piasa Southwestern to a 13-3 victory over Litchfield.

Piasa Southwestern hurler Adam Hale was credited with the win.

Piasa Southwestern (9-4) goes on the road to play Alton Marquette on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Litchfield (0-3) plays at home against Carlinville on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m.