Ryan Lowis went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Piasa Southwestern to a 13-0 victory over White Hall North Greene.

Adam Hale struck out 11 in five innings of work to pick up the win for Piasa Southwestern.

Piasa Southwestern (19-10) goes on the road to play Greenville on Friday at 4:30 p.m.