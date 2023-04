Cole Christensen went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead Principia to a 6-3 victory over Orchard Farm.

Christensen struck out 11 in seven innings of work to pick up the victory for Principia. Blake Jakul was charged with the loss for Orchard Farm.

Principia (8-2) travels to Orchard Farm at 2 p.m today. Orchard Farm (1-11) plays at home against Principia at 2 p.m today.