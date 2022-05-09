 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Principia trounces Hancock

Skyler Stock went 1-for-1 with a home run, three RBIs and one run scored to lead Principia to a 16-1 victory over Hancock.

Principia hurler Canon Church was the winning pitcher.

Principia (8-11) hosts John Burroughs on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.

