Neil Quirk went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and one extra base hit to lead Priory to a 8-4 victory over Westminster.

Christian Sunderlage was the winner for Priory. He pitched seven innings allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out seven.

Priory (9-3) will play Fort Zumwalt North at Ozzie Smith Park on Friday at 3 p.m. Westminster (4-14) hosts Vianney on Friday at 4:30 p.m.