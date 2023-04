Priory outlasted St. Louis Patriots 9-7 in zero innings Monday at BMAC.

Jonathan Dickmann of St. Louis Patriots went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored. St. Louis Patriots hurler Kevin Kapelski was charged with the loss.

Priory (4-2) goes on the road to play Lutheran South on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. St. Louis Patriots (13-1) will play Principia at BMAC on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.