Kyle Hogan went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Priory to a 18-1 victory over Maplewood-RH.

Leo Davison was the winning pitcher for Priory. Drew Churnock of Maplewood-RH went 1-for-1 with an RBI and one extra base hit. Maplewood-RH hurler Aiden McIntyre was tagged with the loss.

Priory (3-2) plays St. Louis Patriots at BMAC on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Maplewood-RH (1-1) will play Brentwood at Brentwood Park on Monday at 6 p.m.