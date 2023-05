Neil Quirk went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and one run scored to lead Priory to a 14-7 victory over Principia.

Priory hurler Quirk was the winning pitcher. Cole Christensen was charged with the loss for Principia.

Priory (13-10) will host Gateway Science Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Principia (12-6) goes on the road to play John Burroughs on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.