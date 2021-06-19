 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Roselle Lake Park downs O'Fallon
0 comments

Recap: Roselle Lake Park downs O'Fallon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roselle Lake Park squeaked by visiting O'Fallon 6-5 in eight innings Saturday.

O'Fallon hurler Brandon Haake was tagged with the loss.

Roselle Lake Park (1-0) plays Plainfield East at Joliet at 7 p.m today. O'Fallon (25-10) will play Rockton Hononegah at Joliet at 4 p.m today.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports