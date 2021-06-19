Recap: Roselle Lake Park downs O'Fallon
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
O'Fallon's sizzling offense promptly removed all the drama Monday in the Class 4A Normal Super-Sectional.
NORMAL — Freeburg High senior catcher Hayden Ott didn't give it a second thought.
CARBONDALE — Freeburg senior Colin Brueggemann didn't despair Monday night as Harrisburg's offense ran rampant against him in the early stages…
The Midgets (36-3), who won their final 15 games, claimed their second state crown to go along with a title in 1989.
NORMAL — Nathan Terhaar figured he would be cheering on his teammates from the bench Thursday morning.
A Stitch plush toy has become the team's good luck charm as it has marched back to 2A final four. A potent offense hasn't hurt, either.
NORMAL, Ill. — It stung as Luke Deakos stood on the field, but he smiled through the pain.
In just their second season as a program, the Griffins are in the Class 1A state tournament for the first time.
GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney sophomore pitcher Jackson Rodgers put the first two Greenfield runners on base.
O’FALLON, Ill. — As his broken collarbone slowly healed, O’Fallon High junior Connor Lindsey watched as his teammates competed without him, ho…