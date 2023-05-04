Recap: Salem, Illinois routs Roxana StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Salem, Illinois routed Roxana 15-3 Thursday at Roxana. Landon Sitze was the losing pitcher for Roxana.Roxana (8-19) hosts Carrollton, Illinois on Saturday at 10 a.m. 0 Comments Tags Landon Sitze 05-04-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Zumwalt West goes retro in victory over Francis Howell in GAC South showdown WELDON SPRING — Eric Gough dug through a storage unit after his players came to him wanting something different. Barker's complete game, big defensive plays lift O'Fallon to SWC sweep of Belleville East BELLEVILLE — O’Fallon senior Connor Patton never takes his bat to center field. Dunahue thankful for lifetime of memories as Francis Howell North baseball coach Francis Howell North is scheduled to host "Coach Dunahue Appreciation Day" on Saturday during a home doubleheader against Holt. Valley Park overwhelms Hancock to notch second successive SCAA title VALLEY PARK — It wasn't the ideal start to senior night as Isaiah Rose sprinted to back up third base. Clark twirls gem to lift Fort Zumwalt West over Francis Howell for share of GAC South title O'FALLON, Mo. — Carson Clark was in a zone on the mound after an early hiccup Wednesday afternoon.