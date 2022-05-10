 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: SLUH beats Summit

SLUH beat Summit 4-1 Tuesday at Summit.

Henry McDaniels was credited with the win for SLUH.

SLUH (18-14) plays Hazelwood Central at Sheridan Stadium on Monday at 7 p.m. Summit (10-17) plays at Marquette on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

