Owen Fitzgerald went 1-for-1 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead SLUH to a 8-2 victory over Chaminade.

SLUH hurler Andrew Dumont was credited with the win. Chaminade hurler Cooper Brown was tagged with the loss.

SLUH (3-5) will play Chaminade at Sheridan Stadium on Thursday at noon. Chaminade (2-6) will play SLUH at Sheridan Stadium on Thursday at noon.