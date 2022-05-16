 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: SLUH triumphs over Hazelwood Central

  • 0

SLUH trounced visiting Hazelwood Central 10-0 Monday.

Jack Dumont was the winning pitcher for SLUH.

SLUH (19-14) plays at home against Francis Howell North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Hazelwood Central ends its season with a 6-8 record.

