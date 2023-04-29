Recap: Springfield Catholic topples Parkway Central StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 29, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Springfield Catholic toppled Parkway Central 6-3 Saturday at Parkway Central. Romy Wamhoff suffered the loss for Parkway Central.Parkway Central (13-7) hosts Eureka on Monday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Romy Wamhoff 04-29-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Eureka gets conference sweep of Marquette behind early run, gem by Edmiston CHESTERFIELD — Eureka center fielder Drew Nenninger led off Wednesday’s Suburban Conference Yellow Pool baseball game at Marquette High with a… Barker's complete game, big defensive plays lift O'Fallon to SWC sweep of Belleville East BELLEVILLE — O’Fallon senior Connor Patton never takes his bat to center field. Broughton's RBI single in bottom of seventh lifts Vianney to MCC win over CBC KIRKWOOD — One of the best feelings in the world is coming through for your teammates. Just ask Vianney senior David Broughton. Triad's Suter keeps Mascoutah offense in check before getting a balk walk-off win TROY, Ill. — TJ Suter desperately wanted to close out a nonconference baseball game Tuesday. De Smet bounces back to earn MCC split against SLUH CREVE COEUR — Battling a slump and maybe a slight drop in confidence, De Smet junior Michael Wunderlich found what he was seeking.