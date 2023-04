Toby Goodwin went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead St. Charles to a 16-3 victory over University City.

Nate Moseley was credited with the win for St. Charles. University City hurler Donte Harris was charged with the loss.

St. Charles (4-12) plays at Winfield on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. University City (1-6) visits Parkway North on Tuesday at 4 p.m.