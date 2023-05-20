Recap: St. Charles West edges Winfield StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 20, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Charles West downed Winfield 11-10 Saturday at Winfield. Adam Caulk picked up the win for St. Charles West.Winfield finishes the season at 16-8. 0 Comments Tags Adam Caulk 05-20-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Early triple play helps Valley Park rally in district final against St. Pius X Valley Park senior Isaiah Rose could be called Houdini after his performance Wednesday. Fifth time proves to be the charm as Francis Howell tops Fort Zumwalt West for district crown TROY, Mo. — It’s something Francis Howell baseball coach Tony Perkins preaches to his players as he hands out shirts emblazoned with the posts… Liberty's Jung throws Liberty past Troy to reach district semifinals TROY, Mo. — Alexander Jung and his defense held a tight lid on a potent Troy Buchanan offense inning and after inning. Williams' masterful job in relief helps Lafayette top rival Marquette in district quarterfinal thriller CLARKSON VALLEY — Sam Williams admitted the situation looked dire, but he also had supreme confidence in himself. Alton Marquette turns tables on Althoff by winning 2A playoff opener ALTON — Sophomore starter Andrew Zacha took a final exam Monday and believed he earned a good grade.