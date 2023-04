Brenan Goering went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and one extra base hit to lead St. Charles West to a 13-5 victory over Fort Zumwalt East.

Brady Kilker was the winning pitcher for St. Charles West. Tyler Schmidt of Fort Zumwalt East went 3-for-3 with an RBI and one extra base hit. Braden Weber was tagged with the loss for Fort Zumwalt East.

St. Charles West (11-11) plays at Fort Zumwalt North on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (14-9) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m.