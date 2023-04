Karson Quinn went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and three runs scored to lead St. Charles West to a 9-2 victory over St. Charles.

Jackson Meers was credited with the win for St. Charles West. St. Charles hurler Jacob Myers was the losing pitcher.

St. Charles West (4-4) plays Troy Buchanan at Capital City on Friday at 12:30 p.m. St. Charles (1-6) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at 4 p.m.