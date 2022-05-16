 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: St. Charles West squeaks by Orchard Farm

St. Charles West edged Orchard Farm 7-5 Monday at Orchard Farm.

Goering was credited with the win for St. Charles West. Key offensive players for Orchard Farm were Collin Simmons (3-for-3, one RBI, two extra base hits, two runs scored) and Andy Trupiano (2-for-3, one home run, two RBIs, one extra base hit, one run scored). Michael Bohning was the losing pitcher for Orchard Farm.

St. Charles West (14-5) will play Wright City at Orchard Farm on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. Orchard Farm closes out the season with a record of 10-18.

