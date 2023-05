Nate Suess went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored to lead St. Charles West to a 15-4 victory over SLUH.

Adam Caulk was the winning pitcher for St. Charles West. Elliot Moore of SLUH went 1-for-1 with two RBIs. James Unwin was charged with the loss for SLUH.

St. Charles West (13-14) will play Wright City at Winfield on Monday at 1 p.m. SLUH (16-14) plays Hazelwood West at Sheridan Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m.