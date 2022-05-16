 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: St. Dominic pounds Hazelwood East

  • 0

Drew Meyers of St. Dominic threw a three inning perfect game Monday in a 15-0 victory over Hazelwood East.

Bryce Evans suffered the loss for Hazelwood East.

Hazelwood East ends its season with a 6-11 record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet some of the spring's top stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News