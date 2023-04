Brady Baker went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and one run scored to lead St. Dominic to a 10-0 victory over Lutheran St. Charles.

Carter Sommerkamp was credited with the win for St. Dominic. Lutheran St. Charles hurler Ryan Leuthauser was tagged with the loss.

St. Dominic (7-5) goes on the road to play Holt on Saturday at 2 p.m. Lutheran St. Charles (4-14) goes on the road to play Fort Zumwalt South on Saturday at 2 p.m.