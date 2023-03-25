Recap: St. Louis Patriots downs Chaminade StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 25, 2023 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Louis Patriots defeated Chaminade 3-2 Saturday at Chaminade.St. Louis Patriots (10-0) travels to Chaminade at noon today. Chaminade (0-3) hosts St. Louis Patriots at noon today. 0 Comments Tags 03-25-2023 Armed Forces STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Baseball season preview spotlight: Timberland's Hachman ready to fire after battling past injuries WENTZVILLE — The ball is just a blur when Adam Hachman releases it. Vianney holds off Lindbergh to earn repeat tournament title SAPPINGTON — Vianney sophomores Trey Jozwiakowski, Nick Steurer and Jayden Furgason answered the call when the moment was there for them to step up. Zareh, McDowell help deliver Webster Groves' first win over Kirkwood since 2019 WEBSTER GROVES — Fate brought together Webster Groves senior William Zareh and junior Brayden McDowell this season. Ludwig's early homer, Sullivan's gem lift Zumwalt West past Francis Howell for Troy title TROY, Mo. — It was like Tanner Sullivan was an artist and the strike zone was his canvas. Area high school baseball rankings, preseason STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 3/21/2023 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (2-1)NR2. Francis Howell (3-0)NR3. Belleville East (2-0)NR4…