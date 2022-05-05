Recap: St. Louis Patriots edges Tulsa Jaguars

St. Louis Patriots trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over Tulsa Jaguars Thursday at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
St. Louis Patriots hurler Reid Coulter was credited with the win.
Tulsa Jaguars finishes the season at 0-1.
St. Louis Patriots trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 4-3 win over Tulsa Jaguars Thursday at Lake Myrtle Sports Complex.
St. Louis Patriots hurler Reid Coulter was credited with the win.
Tulsa Jaguars finishes the season at 0-1.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
EDWARDSVILLE — On paper, everything looked fine last year during Spencer Stearns’ junior baseball season at Edwardsville High.
BELLEVILLE — The statistical advantages of having Kannon Walker and Micah Georgian in Belleville East’s lineup are obvious.
BELLEVILLE — Micah Georgian was going to run through any brick wall or stop sign that a coach may have placed in front of him after his hard s…
GLEN CARBON — Wind whipped around the ballpark Saturday as Nathan Terhaar stood in the batter's box.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Emotions were riding high in the dugout Wednesday afternoon when Jeremy Lummus walked off the mound.
Crawford Hall nearly slipped off the mound in the first inning during warmups.
MHSBCA Rankings
COTTLEVILLE — Holt High baseball coach Trey Pirkle pulled aside starting pitcher Nolan Folks for a brief conversation Wednesday before facing …
Jason Motte, a nine-year major leaguer who recorded the final out for the Cardinals in their Game 7 win over Texas in the 2011 World Series, now is coaching the Christian Brothers High School baseball team from Memphis, Tennessee.
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/28/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (20-0)12. Fort Zumwalt West (23-7)23. Belleville East (19-2…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.