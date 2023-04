Zach Ward went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit and three runs scored to lead St. Louis Patriots to a 12-4 victory over Valmeyer.

Leo Skaggs picked up the win for St. Louis Patriots.

St. Louis Patriots (16-5) will play Duchesne at BMAC on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Valmeyer (5-8) will host New Athens on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.