Recap: St. Louis Patriots triumphs over Nashville Monarchs

St. Louis Patriots trounced visiting Nashville Monarchs 14-1 Monday.

Logan Stewart picked up the win for St. Louis Patriots. He gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work.

Nashville Monarchs ends its season with a 0-1 record.

