Recap: St. Louis Patriots triumphs over Nashville Monarchs

St. Louis Patriots trounced visiting Nashville Monarchs 14-1 Monday.
Logan Stewart picked up the win for St. Louis Patriots. He gave up just one earned run on four hits in five innings of work.
Nashville Monarchs ends its season with a 0-1 record.
CLARKSON VALLEY — Emotions were riding high in the dugout Wednesday afternoon when Jeremy Lummus walked off the mound.
EDWARDSVILLE — On paper, everything looked fine last year during Spencer Stearns’ junior baseball season at Edwardsville High.
TROY, Ill. — Gabe Giacoletto missed a chance earlier in the game Monday to drive home a run from third base.
WASHINGTON, Mo. — It was a mess he made, so Nate Kemp didn't want someone else to have to come in and clean it up.
GLEN CARBON — Wind whipped around the ballpark Saturday as Nathan Terhaar stood in the batter's box.
COTTLEVILLE — Holt High baseball coach Trey Pirkle pulled aside starting pitcher Nolan Folks for a brief conversation Wednesday before facing …
Jason Motte, a nine-year major leaguer who recorded the final out for the Cardinals in their Game 7 win over Texas in the 2011 World Series, now is coaching the Christian Brothers High School baseball team from Memphis, Tennessee.
MHSBCA Rankings
TOWN AND COUNTRY — The St. Louis University High baseball team has identified and adapted a new hitting approach of late.
STLhighschoolsports.com rankings - 4/28/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Edwardsville (20-0)12. Fort Zumwalt West (23-7)23. Belleville East (19-2…
