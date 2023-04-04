Logan Stewart went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored to lead St. Louis Patriots to a 16-6 victory over Principia.

Caleb Detering was credited with the win for St. Louis Patriots. JC Whitelock of Principia went 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs, two extra base hits and two runs scored. Trey Kent-Landrum was charged with the loss for Principia.