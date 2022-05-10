 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: St. Pius X beats Farmington

St. Pius X beat visiting Farmington 7-3 Tuesday.

Zander Street was credited with the win for St. Pius X. He pitched seven innings allowing three runs on five hits and striking out four.

St. Pius X (16-6) will host Grandview on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

