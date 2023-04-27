St. Pius X trailed by one after six innings but rallied for an 14-13 win over Valley Park Thursday at Valley Park.

Ty Ortmann was the winning pitcher for St. Pius X. Key offensive contributors for Valley Park were Will Geary (3-for-4, one home run, four RBIs, one extra base hit, four runs scored), Jeff Chitwood (3-for-4, two RBIs), Gavin Hubbard (4-for-4, one run scored) and Peyton Walker (1-for-4, three RBIs, one extra base hit, two runs scored). Clark Menley was the losing pitcher for Valley Park.