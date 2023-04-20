Recap: St. Pius X topples St. Vincent StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 20, 2023 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Pius X topped visiting St. Vincent 6-2 Thursday. Zander Street was the winning pitcher for St. Pius X.St. Pius X (10-3) plays Father McGivney at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Zander Street 04-20-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular De Smet bounces back to earn MCC split against SLUH CREVE COEUR — Battling a slump and maybe a slight drop in confidence, De Smet junior Michael Wunderlich found what he was seeking. Baseball spotlight: Trentmann helping deal up a special season for Washington WASHINGTON, Mo. — Grant Trentmann has weaved a masterful start to his senior baseball season Francis Howell pulls through tight middle innings for win over Francis Howell Central O’FALLON, Mo. — Carter Allen knew he’d have to be at his best Tuesday. Weik helps Columbia top Alton Marquette for 11th consecutive victory COLUMBIA, Ill. — Brennan Weik hoped the ball caught just enough of the wind that it would carry over the fence. Hollingsworth pitches Fort Zumwalt East to bounce-back win over Holt in GAC Baseball Classic nightcap O'FALLON, Mo. — Carter Hollingsworth and his Fort Zumwalt East baseball teammates needed to shake off their tough loss and get right back to w…