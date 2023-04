Zander Street went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, one extra base hit and one run scored to lead St. Pius X to a 9-1 victory over Crystal City.

St. Pius X hurler Street was the winning pitcher. He pitched seven innings allowing one run on six hits and striking out seven.

St. Pius X (6-2) travels to Grandview on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Crystal City (2-8) plays at Principia on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m.