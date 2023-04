Andrew Gildersleeve went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley to a 12-2 victory over Jennings.

Tyler Burton struck out 10 in five innings of work to pick up the victory for STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley.

STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (3-1) visits Hazelwood Central on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Jennings (0-2) will play McCluer at Koeneman Park on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:15 p.m.