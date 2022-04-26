 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Steeleville squeaks by New Athens

  • 0

Steeleville defeated visiting New Athens 2-0 Tuesday.

New Athens hurler James Range was charged with the loss.

Steeleville (7-2) travels to Valmeyer on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. New Athens (6-11) plays at home against Dupo on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News