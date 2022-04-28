 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Steeleville waltzes over Valmeyer

Steeleville waltzed over Valmeyer 6-0 Thursday at Valmeyer.

Jordan McSchooler was the losing pitcher for Valmeyer.

Steeleville (8-2) travels to Marissa on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Valmeyer (4-13) plays at home against Mater Dei on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

