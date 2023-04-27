Recap: Sullivan downs Owensville StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sullivan defeated visiting Owensville 5-3 Thursday.Sullivan (12-5) goes on the road to play Washington on Monday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 04-27-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Broughton's RBI single in bottom of seventh lifts Vianney to MCC win over CBC KIRKWOOD — One of the best feelings in the world is coming through for your teammates. Just ask Vianney senior David Broughton. Eureka gets conference sweep of Marquette behind early run, gem by Edmiston CHESTERFIELD — Eureka center fielder Drew Nenninger led off Wednesday’s Suburban Conference Yellow Pool baseball game at Marquette High with a… Triad's Suter keeps Mascoutah offense in check before getting a balk walk-off win TROY, Ill. — TJ Suter desperately wanted to close out a nonconference baseball game Tuesday. De Smet bounces back to earn MCC split against SLUH CREVE COEUR — Battling a slump and maybe a slight drop in confidence, De Smet junior Michael Wunderlich found what he was seeking. Recap: Father McGivney routs Carlinville Jackson Rodgers went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs, two extra base hits and four runs scored to lead Father McGivney to a 10-0 victory ove…