 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recap: Summit edges Lindbergh

  • 0

Summit squeaked by Lindbergh 2-1 Wednesday at Lindbergh.

Dane Bjorn was the losing pitcher for Lindbergh.

Summit (8-15) will host Parkway South on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Lindbergh (11-11) visits Eureka on Saturday at 10 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News