Recap: Summit rips Webster Groves

Summit breezed by Webster Groves 8-1 Monday at Webster Groves.

Nick Kuse was tagged with the loss for Webster Groves.

Summit (10-16) will host SLUH on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. Webster Groves (9-17) travels to Festus on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

