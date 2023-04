Ethan Smock went 1-for-1 with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead Timberland to a 10-1 victory over Liberty (Wentzville).

Richie Swain struck out 11 in five innings of work to pick up the win for Timberland. Alex Jung was the losing pitcher for Liberty (Wentzville).

Timberland (11-9) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt West on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-8) plays at home against Parkway West on Saturday at 1 p.m.