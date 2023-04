Timberland trailed by two after six innings but rallied for an 8-7 win over Francis Howell Central Tuesday at Francis Howell Central.

Cole Evans picked up the win for Timberland. He gave up just one earned run on three hits in five innings of work.

Timberland (9-9) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Francis Howell Central (10-5) goes on the road to play Timberland on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.