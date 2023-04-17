Recap: Tolton rips Hermann StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Apr 17, 2023 Apr 17, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tolton breezed by visiting Hermann 9-1 Monday. Cole Traub was charged with the loss for Hermann.Hermann (11-6) plays South Callaway at Mokane on Tuesday at 5 p.m. 0 Comments Tags Cole Traub 04-17-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Baseball spotlight: Trentmann helping deal up a special season for Washington WASHINGTON, Mo. — Grant Trentmann has weaved a masterful start to his senior baseball season Recap: Priory triumphs over Duchesne Leo Davison went 3-for-4 with a home run, six RBIs, one extra base hit and four runs scored to lead Priory to a 17-7 victory over Duchesne. Baseball season preview spotlight: Timberland's Hachman ready to fire after battling past injuries WENTZVILLE — The ball is just a blur when Adam Hachman releases it. Barker pitches O'Fallon to key Southwestern Conference victory against Edwardsville EDWARDSVILLE — David Barker sat helplessly on the bench Thursday after being lifted. Recap: Lafayette slips past St. Dominic Lafayette edged visiting St. Dominic 3-2 Friday.