Carter Vandever went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, one extra base hit and two runs scored to lead Triad to a 8-4 victory over Althoff.

Brady Coon was the winning pitcher for Triad.

Triad (12-4) plays at Jerseyville on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Althoff (7-8) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Monday at 4:30 p.m.